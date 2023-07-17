Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez Reportedly Separated

Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez are headed for a divorce, according to TMZ.

The site is reporting that the couple separated back in January of this year. Rumours swirled over the weekend when Grande, who is currently in London shooting Wicked, was spotted in attendance at the Wimbledon men's championship final. The singer was seated in between actors Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Bailey, noticeably without her wedding ring.

(Grande has previously admitted that she sometimes goes ringless. Last year after posting a makeup tutorial on TikTok without the ring, she addressed the rumours, saying, "I'm just not wearing my wedding ring, it's getting cleaned. I'm not getting a divorce before you start, don't.")

TMZ reports that a source with direct knowledge of the couple says "their relationship 'is heading for divorce.'" While People claims a source says that Grande and Gomez "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship."

Just two months ago, Grande shared a two-year anniversary post on her Instagram, hinting that everything in the marriage was fine.

Grande seems to be in good spirits, however. She just posted a series of pics and videos on Instagram that sure looked like Sunday was Funday.