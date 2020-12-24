Ariana Grande, Fiancé Dalton Gomez Give To Young Patients

Ariana Grande and her betrothed Dalton Gomez shared the spirit of giving this holiday season with a donation of toys and meals to patients and families at the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital in California.

“Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez sent their elves to spread some holiday cheer to our kids and their families,” read the caption on a set of photos the hospital shared on Instagram. “Their generosity saw to it that our kid’s (sic) holiday wish lists were granted and that the delivery came with surprise pizza and meal deliveries.

“Thank you, @arianagrande, Dalton and all of our supporters for your continued support this holiday season.”

In a release, a hospital spokesperson said: “Our patients are in love! Especially our Ariana Grande ‘superfans' in the house. We are thankful for all our wonderful partners who have donated in the past couple of weeks, including Ariana Grande, and for serving the needs of our hospitalized children.”

Grande announced her engagement to Gomez on Sunday.