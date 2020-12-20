Ariana Grande Gets Engaged To Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grade is ending 2020 as a bride-to-be.

On Sunday afternoon, the 27-year-old showed off a diamond and pearl engagement ring from beau Dalton Gomez on Instagram.

“Forever n then some,” Grande captioned a set of pics.

The engagement, which comes nearly a year after the pair reportedly started dating, is the second for Grande, who was engaged to SNL star Pete Davidson for about four months until they split in October 2018.

Grande and Gomez kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight but went public as a couple in the “Stuck with U” video she and Justin Bieber premiered in May. They went Instagram official the following month.

Gomez works as a Los Angeles real estate agent.

The engagement ring appears to include a pearl from Grande's late grandfather's tie pin, which her grandmother had made into a ring for her several years ago. “She says he told her in a dream it’d protect me,” Grande shared in 2014.

The pop star’s mother Joan tweeted: “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo”

Grande’s manager Scott “Scooter” Braun shared: “congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man.”