Ariana Grande Has Also Left Scooter Braun

Just hours after news broke that Demi Lovato has parted ways with Scooter Braun and his management team, Ariana Grande is now the latest artist to jump ship.

Billboard confirms that Grande has left Braun on the eve of celebrating the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Yours Truly. (The news was first broken by Matthew Belloni of Puck News.) Grande signed with Braun's SB Projects back in 2013, just as she was about to release the album.

This is the third high profile artist to cut ties with Scooter Braun so far this year. J Balvin split with him back in May.

Just last week, rumours circulated that Justin Bieber, Braun's longest-serving client, had also parted ways with the star manager. However, reps for both Braun and Bieber have reportedly denied the claim.

SB Projects still retains the services of Carly Rae Jepsen, Tori Kelly, the Kid Laroi, Ozuna, David Guetta, and for now, Justin Bieber.