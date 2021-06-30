Ariana Grande Helps Provide Fans With Free Therapy

Ariana Grande announced Tuesday that she has partnered with an online counselling platform to provide fans with $1 million U.S. in free therapy. That amount was later doubled to $2 million U.S.

“I really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help,” Grande wrote in a message on Instagram, “and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so!”

The free help comes in the form of a complimentary one-month subscription to California-based BetterHelp.com and 15 percent off a second month. According to the site, the service costs between $80 CAD and $100 CAD per week.

“I so hope that this will be a helpful starting point and that you’ll be able to build space for this in your lives and continue! healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, i promise!”