Ariana Grande Joining 'The Voice' As Coach

Ariana Grande announced Tuesday she will be taking a turn in one of the big chairs on the next season of The Voice.

“Surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honoured, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “@nickjonas we will miss you.”

Grande will take over as coach from Nick Jonas, who appears this season and was also on in Season 18.

The 27-year-old pop star said, in a release, that she has been a “huge fan of the show for such a long time” and is looking forward to going “head-to-head with the incredible coaches” and helping competitors “take their craft to the next level.”

Grande was last seen on The Voice in 2016, when she performed “Faith" with Stevie Wonder on the Season 11 finale.