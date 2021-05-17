Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is a married woman!

The 27-year-old pop star and real estate agent Dalton Gomez, 25, tied the knot this past weekend at their home in Montecito, California.

It is the first marriage for both.

A rep for Grande told media outlets there were fewer than 20 family members and friends at the ceremony.

Grande and Gomez started dating in early 2000 and shared their engagement news in December. In an Instagram post, Grande captioned a set of photos of the couple with: “Forever n then some.”

The singer’s mother Joan tweeted at the time: “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo”

Grande and Gomez kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight but went public as a couple in the “Stuck with U” video she and Justin Bieber premiered last May. They went Instagram official the following month.

She was engaged to SNL star Pete Davidson for about four months until they split in October 2018.

Gomez is a buyer's agent at Aaron Kirman Group in Los Angeles, where his bio reads: "Highly sought after for his extensive knowledge in the fields of significant architecture and luxury estates, he is quickly becoming an industry titan."