Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion Join Jimmy Fallon On Holiday Song

Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion join late night host Jimmy Fallon to reflect on last year’s locked-down Christmas.

On “It Was… (A Masked Christmas),” Grande and Fallon sing: “It was a masked Christmas / We hopped on a Zoom / I can only get WiFi in my laundry room.”

This Christmas, they note, “we’ll be in line for a booster.”

Megan comes in with a verse that includes: “No more quarantine on the couch / This year hang that mistletoe / Imma kiss everybody that I know.”

Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, has previously recorded a cover of Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” (with McCartney) and “Drunk on Christmas” with country singer John Rich.

He was not the first talk show host to release a holiday track with a music superstar – in 1999, daytime host Rosie O’Donnell partnered with Cher for a version of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

Check out “It Was… (A Masked Christmas)” below: