Ariana Grande Pictured On Set Of 'Wicked'

Photos of Ariana Grande as Glinda on the set of the Wicked movies turned up online Monday.

The 29-year-old pop star, wearing a long blond wig, is seen in a pink gown and a silver crown while holding a sceptre inside a golden carriage.

The photos, distributed by the Splash News agency, were snapped on the film’s massive set built on farmland in Ivinghoe in east Buckinghamshire, roughly 65 km north of London. Cottages with colourful thatched roofs and the famous yellow brick road can be seen.

According to the Daily Mail, which was first to publish a set of the photos, Grande was shooting “No One Mourns the Wicked” in the scene.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the two-part big screen adaptation of Wicked is based upon Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel and the 2003 Broadway musical in which Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel originated the roles of Glinda and Elphaba respectively.

Grande co-stars with Cynthia Erivo as well as Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum.

Filming began in November 2022.

The first Wicked movie is scheduled to open on Nov. 27, 2024 and the second will be out at Christmas 2025.

