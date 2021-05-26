Ariana Grande Shares Inside Look At Her Wedding

Ariana Grande has shared an inside look at her wedding earlier this month.

In a series of photos published Wednesday by Vogue, the pop star is seen in her custom Vera Wang lily-white silk charmeuse empire waist column gown, which featured a sculpted neckline and exposed bra strap closure and plunging back.

Grande accessorized with a hand-pleated bubble veil and satin bow. She wore Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings – one upside down as a nod to her appreciation for the lows in life.

MORE: Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez

The groom, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, wore a black Tom Ford suit.

As previously reported, fewer than 20 close friends and family members were on hand for the ceremony.

Grande also shared photos from her special day on Instagram, captioning them only "5.15.21" with a heart emoji.

Grande and Gomez kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight but went public as a couple in the “Stuck with U” video she and Justin Bieber premiered last May. They went Instagram official the following month.

She was engaged to SNL star Pete Davidson for about four months until they split in October 2018.

Gomez is a buyer's agent at Aaron Kirman Group in Los Angeles, where his bio reads: "Highly sought after for his extensive knowledge in the fields of significant architecture and luxury estates, he is quickly becoming an industry titan."