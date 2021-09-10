Ariana Grande Talks About Her New Beauty Brand

Ariana Grande says products in her new r.e.m.beauty brand will come in a series of “drops” – with the first focusing on eyes.

In an interview for the October issue of Allure, the pop star described the eyes as “our main gateways to our dreams, our emotions, our everything.

“They’re our main storytellers and sources of communication. I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes.”

Although Grande did not divulge a timeline, fans can look forward to a collection of fine-point eyeliner markers, liquid eye shadows, mascara and glittering toppers. The singer started teasing the brand on Thursday via social media.

Of course, fans know that “r.e.m” is the name of a song written and produced by Pharrell Williams that is featured on Grande’s 2018 album Sweetener. It’s also the name of a fragrance Grande launched with Switzerland’s Firmenich.

In February, Thunder Road Inc. – a company that lists Grande as president – applied to trademark “r.e.m. beauty. She told Allure the collection, which is a partnership with Forma Brands, has actually been in the works for two years.

“Coveting the secret for the past two years and having testers and samplers in my purse, and people asking me, ‘Oh, I love your highlight, what are you wearing?’ And me being like, ‘I don’t know,’ sweating,’” Grande said. “It was so hard to keep a secret for this long.”

The pop star said she isn’t worried about launching a beauty brand in a market with lines from the likes of Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.

“I’ve thought a lot about this, of course, because I don’t want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever,” Grande admitted. “I wear my peers’ makeup as well, just like I listen to their music. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, there’s too many female artists.’

“I love and I’m [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music.”