Ariana Grande Teases R.E.M. Beauty

Ariana Grande on Thursday teased the launch of her beauty brand on Instagram.

The pop star shared a bizarre video clip with her 265 million followers and captioned it with the Instagram handle for r.e.m.beauty.

Of course, fans know that “r.e.m” is the name of a song written and produced by Pharrell Williams that is featured on Grande’s 2018 album Sweetener. It’s also the name of a fragrance Grande launched with Switzerland’s Firmenich.

In February, Thunder Road Inc. – a company that lists Grande as president – applied to trademark “r.e.m. beauty” to cover “cosmetics, namely, concealers, lash serum, eyeshadow, lip oil, lip tint, cheek tint, face mist, lipstick, lip gloss, highlighter, undereye brightener, eye liner, brow pencils, brow gel and cosmetic facial blotting papers.”

It also covers a range of applicators and sponges as well as hair extensions and weaves.

Then, in April, Grande’s reps filed a trademark application for “God Is A Woman” – another Sweetener song title – to cover “body lotions, non-medicated skincare preparations (body mousse, mists and soufflés), eau de perfum, perfume, shower gels, bath gels, eau de cologne and eau de toilette.”