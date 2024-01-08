Ariana Grande & The Weeknd Tease New Albums

It looks as though 2024 will be a huge year for pop music as both Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have teased forthcoming albums.

On Instagram, Ari revealed that her new single is called "yes, and?" and it will drop this Friday (January 12). In addition to that bomb, Grande also gave fans a peek of a potential cover for her next album.

In an Instagram story, she wrote, “although this is not the album title, it is indeed the album cover (well…… one of them!)”

Meanwhile, Grande's recurring collaborator The Weeknd also hinted that he will be releasing a new album shortly. Alongside images 2020's After Hours and 2022's Dawn FM, he posted a question mark with the caption "3," suggesting the third and final volume in his second trilogy.

Based on what he said on stage last summer, another collaboration between The Weeknd and Ariana Grande for either project is unlikely.

See posts from both artists below.