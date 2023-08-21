Ariana Grande To Celebrate Debut Album's 10-Year Anniversary

Ariana Grande is preparing a big celebration for the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Yours Truly, starting this Friday (August 25).

On Instagram, the singer posted a video of footage from the Yours Truly era, followed by a list of what she will share with fans to commemorate the event.

August 25 - the digital deluxe reissue of Yours Truly, which includes new "Live From London" performances of “Honeymoon Avenue” and “Daydreamin’”.

August 26 - Grande will take join fans for the first part of a Q&A, as well as launch a new line of merch said to be inspired by Yours Truly

August 27 - a live performance of “Baby I” will be released

August 28 - the second part of the Q&A, as well as a pre-order for the Yours Truly deluxe vinyl

August 29 - Grande will perform “Tattooed Heart” and “Right There”

August 30 - a performance of “The Way” plus “some behind the scenes stuff we found”

In an Instagram story, Grande said, "I can't wait for you to hear them," referring to the bonus live tracks." She also hinted that the process helped her get through her recent separation with husband Dalton Gomez, adding, "This was such a healing and special project to do. Love you guys so much and am so thankful for you."