Ariana Grande To Star In 'Wicked' Movie

Nearly a decade after she tweeted that Glinda is her “#DreamRole,” Ariana Grande revealed on Thursday that she has been cast as the Good Witch in a big screen adaptation of Wicked.

The singer will star in the film opposite Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

“‘Pink Goes Good With Green,’” read a note Erivo sent to Grande along with flowers. “Congratulations Miss A, The Part Was Made For You, I Look Forward To Sharing This Musical Journey With You.”

Grande’s note to Erivo read: “Honoured doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz.”

Loved seeing Wicked again... amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 2, 2011

Wicked will be directed by Jon M. Chu, who adapted In The Heights for the screen. The musical debuted on Broadway in 2003 with Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda and Idina Menzel as Elphaba.

On Dec. 2, 2011, Grande tweeted: “Loved seeing Wicked again… amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole."

Grande made her Broadway debut in a 2008 production of 13: The Musical. On the 2018 TV special A Very Wicked Halloween, she performed “The Wizard and I” from Wicked.