Ariana Grande Wins Restraining Order Against Stalker

Ariana Grande was this week granted a five-year restraining order against a man accused of showing up at her Los Angeles home armed with a knife and threatening to kill her.

Aaron Brown, 23, was arrested on Sept. 10 after he allegedly showed up at the pop star’s Hollywood Hills property and demanded to see her. When he was turned away by security, he allegedly pulled out a knife.

Brown was arrested and charged with felony brandishing.

In an application for a civil harassment restraining order filed on Sept. 14 in Los Angeles Superior Court, reps for Grande claim it was not the first time Brown showed up at her home.

“The fact that Mr. Brown has been regularly coming to my home for over six months terrifies me,” Grande said in a statement in the filing. “I am also fearful because Mr. Brown has been recently been coming to my home every day, has threatened violence and has brought a weapon to my home.

“Based on his threats, I am fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family.”