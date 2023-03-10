Arizona City Temporarily Changing Its Name To Honour Taylor Swift

The city where Taylor Swift is kicking off The Eras Tour next week is planning to temporarily change its name in honour of the pop superstar.

"There is no need to calm down, we’re fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here,” read a statement from the City of Glendale, Arizona.

“We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!”

According to KPNX, Glendale mayor Jerry Weiers will read a proclamation on Monday that will temporarily change the city’s name while Swift is in town for her concerts at State Farm Stadium on March 17 and 18.

Restaurants in the city’s Westgate Entertainment District are offering Swift-themed menu items, according to the statement.