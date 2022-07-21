Arkells To Be Honoured At Canada's Walk Of Fame Gala

Canada’s Walk of Fame announced Wednesday that rock band Arkells will receive the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour at this year’s gala.

“They lead with compassion and integrity and epitomize the values that my late father Allan had in mind for this special honour,” said Gary Slaight, president and CEO of The Slaight Family Foundation, in a release. “They are an inspiration and deserving of this recognition.”

Arkells (Max Kerman, Mike DeAngelis, Nick Dika, Tim Oxford and Anthony Carone) staged “The Rally” in their hometown Hamilton, Ont. this summer, with $1 from every ticket sold going to Indwell, an organization that builds and maintains affordable and geared-to-income housing.

The band has also raised more than $250,000 on tour for organizations that support access to health care for marginalized and vulnerable communities across Canada and helped raise thousands more for various initiatives during the pandemic.

“We’re truly blown away for being recognized by Canada’s Walk of Fame,” Kerman said, in a video message. "When the band started in 2004 at McMaster University we never imagined in a million years that this would turn into our job and our career, let alone being recognized by such an important and prestigious institution.

“Thank you for celebrating the good work that’s happening in our country.”