Armed Man Arrested Outside Ariana Grande's House

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening a security guard with a knife outside Ariana Grande’s home last Friday.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old Aaron Zebulun Brown showed up at the pop star’s Hollywood Hills property and demanded to see her. When he was turned away by security, he allegedly pulled out a knife.

Brown was arrested at 2 a.m. and charged with felony brandishing. His bail was set at $50,000 U.S.

It is not known if the singer was at home at the time of the incident. TMZ reported that Grande obtained a temporary restraining order against Brown.