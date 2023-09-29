Arrest Made In The 1996 Killing Of Tupac Shakur

More than 27 years since the fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur, a suspect has been arrested.

According to the Associated Press, this morning (September 29) Las Vegas police arrested Duane “Keffe D” Davis in connection with Shakur's murder. No specific charges have been made public.

Davis was known to be involved in the shooting, after admitting in his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, as well as in a 1998 interview with BET, that he was riding in the Cadillac responsible for firing at Shakur on the Las Vegas Strip on September 13, 1996.

The arrest comes just two months after Davis' home was raided by the LVMPD who seized items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.”

“We have been through decades of pain. They have known about this guy, who been running his mouth, for years,” the rapper's stepbrother Mopreme Shakur said in a statement. “So why now? For us, this is not over. We want to know why, and if there were any accomplices.”