Arrest Warrant Issued For Rapper Kodak Black

An arrest warrant is out for rapper Kodak Black after a judge ruled he violated the terms of his bail following a drug charge last summer.

Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy signed the warrant on Feb. 23 after Black failed to submit to random drug and alcohol testing on Feb. 3 and then tested positive for fentanyl in a test on Feb. 8.

“I hereby revoke the release and command you to arrest the defendant,” reads the warrant.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested last July following a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one count of trafficking oxycodone - 14-25 grams.

He was released on $75,000 U.S. bond and later pleaded not guilty.

The rapper has a long history of criminal charges that includes robbery, battery, false imprisonment, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon and fleeing law enforcement.

In 2021, he pleaded guilty to assault and battery on a female who accused him of sexual assault in a South Carolina hotel room in 2016. He was given a 10-year suspended sentence and placed on 18 months of probation.

In 2019, he admitted he falsified information on forms so he could buy firearms from a Florida gun shop and was sentenced to 46 months behind bars. U.S. president Donald Trump commuted his sentence on his final day in office.

Black was shot in the leg last February outside a West Hollywood bar.