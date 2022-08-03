Artist Not Bothered By Criticism Of Her Jason Aldean Mural

The artist who painted a mural of Jason Aldean in his hometown says she’s not rattled by criticism of her work.

"Everybody has a right to their opinion," Shemika Bussey told news station WMAZ. “I'm like, 'That's life,' you know. In life in general, people love and hate us.”

The homage to the country star in Macon, Georgia was painted a year ago but only went viral last month on social media, where it was widely mocked.

In a recent interview with Big D & Bubba, Aldean said the comparisons to Beavis of Beavis and Butt-Head are “pretty accurate.”

The singer said: “I started seeing pictures of it popping up on Facebook and then … my dad sent it to me, and he was like, ‘Well, this is cool. They just kind of did you dirty.’ … I don't want to offend the artist because I do appreciate the gesture — but like, gosh, man.”

Bussey told insisted she is not offended. “I was laughing when he said his dad said I did him dirty,” she said.

The artist recalled spending two hours in the rain painting the mural. “I put my heart into it and I felt so proud when it was done,” she said. “Nobody could take that away from me.”

She told the Middle Georgia Times: "The only thing I can say is that I love it and if I had to do it I would do it all over again the same way."