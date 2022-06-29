Ashley McBryde Taking Time Off 'For Personal Reasons'

Country singer Ashley McBryde is taking a break from performing, her team announced on Tuesday.

“Thank you for all the well wishes,” reads a message on McBryde’s Facebook page. “For personal reasons, Ashley will not be performing for a few weeks.

“We will share more details regarding when she will be back on the road as soon as they become available. She wants you to know that she loves you all and misses you and will be back soon stronger than ever!”

No additional details were provided but the news comes after McBryde canceled appearances at festivals in Illinois on June 18 and 19.

McBryde, 38, is scheduled to hit the road on July 14 in South Carolina. She has two dates scheduled in Canada this summer – July 17 in London, Ont. (With Dierks Bentley) and Aug. 12 at Montreal’s inaugural Lasso festival.

Last September, McBryde scrapped several shows after falling off a horse in Montana. She told fans at the time that she needed “staples to close my scalp up” and suffered “a pretty harsh concussion.”

McBryde explained: “I wouldn’t postpone a show for bumps and bruises. But at the moment I am not able to walk without assistance.”