Ashley Monroe Shares Cancer Diagnosis

Ashley Monroe revealed on Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 34-year-old country singer-songwriter told fans via Instagram that she is about to begin chemotherapy for waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, a rare blood cancer that causes anaemia.

"Seems like such a negative thing to say. Until I flip that doom feeling on its head and think, wow, I’m thankful I have an illness that is VERY live with-able,” Monroe wrote. “I’m thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight what is causing harm to my body.”

Monroe, who is married to former baseball pro John Danks, thanked her friends and family for their support – and singled out her “angel son” Dalton, 4, “who I am fighting for the most.”

The Grammy nominee (as a solo artist and as part of Pistol Annies) released her fifth studio album Rosegold in May.

Monroe said she hesitated going public with her diagnosis because she does not want any “unsolicited advice or medical opinions.”