Ashley Park's 'Dynamite' Cover Is A Blast For BTS Members

Two members of BTS have shown some love for Ashley Park’s cover of their hit “Dynamite” in an episode of streaming series Emily in Paris.

V posted a clip of the scene on his Instagram and captioned it with black and white heart emojis.

Park replied via Twitter: “This means the world.”

A few days earlier, RM shared an Instagram Story in which he can be heard enjoying Park’s performance. He captioned the clip “WOW.”

Park tweeted with a head-exploding emoji. "Honestly still on a high from this. RM giggling and Huh-ing was my peak.”

Honestly still on a high from this. RM giggling and Huh-ing was my peak 🤯🙏 pic.twitter.com/RnAp8ZFOkS — Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady) December 24, 2021

Park, as La Dame Pipi, dons a gender-blending design by The Blonds and costume consultant Patricia Field as she sings “Dynamite” in a Paris drag club.

The 30-year-old actress, who plays Mindy Chen, told MTV that she asked producers if she could perform a K-pop song in Season 2. “Never in my wildest dreams as a BTS stan, BTS Army, did I think that they would get ‘Dynamite’ by BTS,” she said.

Park played MwE in the Off-Broadway show KPOP in 2017 and originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in the musical adaptation of Mean Girls in 2018.