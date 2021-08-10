Asian Media Claims Kris Wu Could Consider Chemical Castration

An Asian media outlet has suggested that former EXO member Kris Wu, who is facing sexual assault allegations in China, could consider chemical castration if he’s deported to Canada.

“Kris now fears getting deported back to Canada as they have strict laws against sexual predators,” reported Singapore’s Today on Monday. “Chemical castration is offered as a treatment for long-term sexual offenders, and that Kris might be pressured to undergo it in exchange for a lighter sentence.”

Of course, Wu returning to Canada would not require him to think about chemical castration – the use of drugs to lower hormone production in the testicles – because he has not been charged with any sex-related offences in Canada and courts here cannot, in fact, impose it as punishment.

Wu, who was born in China and spent most of his early years in Vancouver, was detained by Beijing police on July 31 after more than two dozen young females went public with allegations of sexual assault.

According to media reports, one alleged victim claims Wu drugged and sexually assaulted her at a party in Los Angeles – which could expose Wu to criminal charges or a civil lawsuit in the U.S.

Last month, 18-year-old Du Meizhu came forward with claims he sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious. (Wu has publicly denied the allegations and his management company dismissed Du's story as a fabrication and vowed legal action against her for defamation.)

Wu, 30, is a popular singer, actor and model in China. His movie roles include the made-in-Ontario flick XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

Wu was identified by Chinese authorities as a Canadian citizen. Global Affairs Canada cited the Privacy Act in declining to comment on the case.

“I didn't seduce, drug, or rape anyone,” Wu wrote in a statement on Weibo. “There were no underage girls. If there were really such behaviour, you can be assured that I will send myself to prison!”