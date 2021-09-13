Associated Press Deletes Tweet About Nickelback Album

The Associated Press deleted a tweet about Nickelback's breakthrough album Silver Side Up on Friday, calling it “in poor taste.”

The news agency’s @AP_Planner account – which alerts journalists and others to birthdays, anniversaries and upcoming events – tweeted: “Tomorrow: 20th anniversary of Nickelback releasing album ‘Silver Side Up’ (11 Sept).”

The reminder elicited reactions like “This is how you remind me of 9/11?” and “The 2nd worst thing to happen on 9/11.”

Hours later, the tweet was gone. The Associated Press explained: "A tweet sent on the @AP_Planner account about Saturday, Sept. 11 being the anniversary of a Nickelback album was deleted. The tweet was in poor taste.”

A tweet sent on the @AP_Planner account about Saturday, Sept. 11, being the anniversary of a Nickelback album was deleted. The tweet was in poor taste. — AP Planner (@AP_Planner) September 11, 2021

Not surprisingly, the mea culpa sparked replies inspired by Nickelback’s 2001’s hit “How You Remind Me.”

“It’s not like you to say sorry. I was waitin’ on a different story,” read a reply from @CaseyHo. “This time I’m mistaken," wrote @aminathechemist, "for handing you no news worth breaking."

Of course, there were cheap shots in the form of comparisons of the terrorist attacks and the Canadian band.

“One was an abomination that changed America forever, eroding trust between citizens and the government, whose worldwide impact are still felt today; the other was a terror attack in NYC,” replied @ccbayer.

@lotsa_texas shared: “I’ll never forget where I was when that Nickelback album came out. Really ruined my day if I’m being honest.”

“I mean, *Nickelback* is in poor taste, but talking about music on Sept. 11 certainly is not,” opined @jamisonfoser. According to @AceFaceAndrew, “It was the right thing to do, out of respect for the victims of Nickelback.”

@montefisto13 wrote: “We should really reflect on how our actions, as a nation, brought on this Nickelback album and how our reaction to it is one of the darkest times in our history.”

There was at least one conspiracy theory. @Experience_Jeff tweeted: “What are you not telling us about the connection between Nickelback and 9/11?”

Other albums released on Sept. 11, 2001 include Jay-Z’s The Blueprint, Bob Dylan’s Love & Theft, Slayer’s God Hates Us All and Mariah Carey’s Glitter.