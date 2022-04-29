Astroworld Doc Director Claims Travis Scott Should Be Behind Bars

Rap star Travis Scott should be in prison, claims the director of Concert Crush, a documentary about last November’s Astroworld tragedy.

“He knew there was a problem,” Charlie Minn told Page Six. “He acknowledged an ambulance in the crowd. He noticed people passed out and stopped the show on three occasions.

“I’m not saying he knew people were dead, but he knew there was a problem. An ambulance is not an ice cream truck.”

Ten people, ranging in age from nine to 27, died and many more were injured after the crowd surged towards the front of the stage during Scott’s performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston.

The rapper and others involved with the festival have been accused of negligence in a class action lawsuit representing nearly 2,800 plaintiffs.

Astroworld Festival Tragedy: iHeartRadio.ca Music News Coverage

Since there is a court-imposed gag order in place, lawyers for promoter Live Nation sent a letter to District Judge Kristen Hawkins expressing concerns that Concert Crush will taint the jury pool. According to reports, the lawyers pointed out that the doc was co-produced by Ricardo Ramos, one of the lawyers representing victims.

Two other lawyers involved in litigation, Tony Buzbee and Brent Coon, appear in the film.

Houston Chronicle reviewer Joey Guerra opined that Concert Crush feels “incomplete" and Houston Press writer Jef Rouner called it "a somewhat uneven look" at the tragedy.

Minn told The Associated Press his 88-minute film is “the most truthful, honest, sincere documentary from the victims’ point of view” and insisted it is not a “hit piece toward Travis Scott.”

Scott and Live Nation, who reportedly declined to participate in the documentary, have both previously denied allegations of negligence. Scott has vowed to find out what went wrong. “Fans come to have a good experience. I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here,” Scott said in an interview posted online in December. “I have a responsibility to figure out a solution.”

Scott is scheduled to headline Primavera music festivals this November in Brazil, Argentina and Chile. On May 7th, he will host a Grand Prix party at Miami’s E11even nightclub.