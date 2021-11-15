Astroworld Festival Death Toll Now At 10

The Astroworld Festival death toll is now at 10 after nine-year-old Ezra Blount succumbed on Sunday to injuries he suffered in a crush of fans.

The boy, whose father took him to see Travis Scott, was knocked to the ground and trampled when the crowd surged at the festival in Houston on Nov. 5. He suffered critical injuries to internal organs and was placed in a medically induced coma.

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” read a statement by Ben Crump, a lawyer representing the family in a lawsuit. "This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration.

“Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief.”

Last week, reps for Scott said the rap star is offering to pay for the funerals of victims and is covering the cost of therapy for people impacted by the tragedy. “These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process,” read a statement.

Scott previously tweeted that he was “absolutely devastated” by what happened at the Astroworld Festival. “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”