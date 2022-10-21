At Least 2 Astroworld Festival Lawsuits Settled: Reports

A lawsuit filed by lawyers representing two of the victims of last year’s deadly crowd surge at the Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston have reportedly been settled.

According to local station ABC13, lawyer Tony Buzbee confirmed this week that the case brought against Scott, promoter Live Nation and others by the family of Axel Acosta, has been settled.

“The terms are confidential,” Buzbee said, in a statement. “Axel Acosta didn't have to die. We hope that this lawsuit and settlement will bring much-needed change in the way concerts are planned, permitted, organized, and executed, to make such events safer for all concerned.”

Billboard reported Thursday that sources close to Scott said the rapper’s lawyers did not participate in any such settlement and Live Nation has not responded to a request for comment.

ABC13 cited unnamed sources as stating another lawsuit, filed by the family of Brianna Rodriguez, was also settled.

Nearly 5,000 legal claims were filed following the tragedy last November in which 10 people were killed. Scott and the other defendants have denied allegations of negligence.

About a month after the incident, Scott said he was committed to finding out what went wrong.

“Fans come to have a good experience. I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here,” he said. “I have a responsibility to figure out a solution.”

Scott insisted he didn’t know how serious things were while he was on stage and said he trusted professionals “to make sure that people are taken care of and leaving safely.”

He added: “As artists, we just leave this to, you know, the professionals to make sure that fans are having a good time, that people are protected, leave and have the best experience ever.”

Scott said he understood what families of the victims are going through. “They lost their loved ones. It’s tough,” he said. “I just want to always just be there for them and just always be able to know that I’m gonna fix this for the future people and fix this problem, and find a solution and make sure this doesn’t happen in the future.

“I want them to really know that my intentions wasn’t to harm their family at all, it was for them to have a good experience.”