At Least 60 People Injured At Travis Scott Gig In Rome

Travis Scott's concert in Rome, Italy on Monday (August 7) has reportedly left at least 60 fans injured after pepper spray was dispersed into the crowd.

Separately, a 14-year-old was also injured after trying to enter the concert for free by climbing a false wall and falling 13 feet.

CNN reports that the show, which was held at the historic Circus Maximus site, caused such a ruckus that Italy's fire service received "hundreds of calls" from residents concerned they were experiencing an earthquake. Instead, it was just thousands of fans jumping and dancing.

As a result, Alfonsina Russo, the director of Rome’s Colosseum, has asked to ban concerts at the Circus Maximus site. “The Circus Maximus is a monument. It is not a stadium, not a concert hall,” she told AGI. “These mega rock concerts put it at risk, including the Palatine Hill nearby. Rock concerts should be held in stadiums so as not to endanger public safety.”

The site had hosted recent concerts by Imagine Dragons, Guns N' Roses and Bruce Springsteen earlier this summer.

Prior to this, last month the Houston rapper was prevented from performing at Egypt's Giza pyramids to promote the release of his new album, UTOPIA. The concert was cancelled due to “complex production issues.”

Back in 2021, Scott's performance at his Astroworld Festival in Houston left ten people dead and hundreds injured when a crowd surge caused a mass stampede.