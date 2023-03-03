Australian Court Throws Out Ye's Lawsuit Against Burger Joint

A federal court in Australia on Friday tossed out a lawsuit Ye filed last year against a burger joint.

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West sued College Dropout Burgers outside Melbourne in October alleging “misleading and deceptive conduct” because the eatery’s name and burgers shared names with Ye’s albums and songs.

Justice Shaun McElwaine agreed with a lawyer representing restaurant owner Mark Elkhouri that Ye had “no genuine interest” in pursuing the case.

The law firm that filed the lawsuit no longer represents Ye and no one representing the rap star showed up at Friday’s hearing. (In January, Jewish groups in Australia called on the government to ban Ye from the country due to his anti-Semitic statements.)

Elkouri’s lawyer Craig Smith said it had “become clear that by this point the applicant is not interested,” according to the Herald Sun.

The judge accused Ye of “very unsatisfactory conduct” and said he and his representatives had “given no attention to the overarching practices and procedure of this court.” McElwaine ordered Ye to pay Elkouri’s legal costs.

College Dropout Burgers originally had menu items with names like “Cheezus,” “Golddigger” and “Parties in L.A.” but Elkouri stopped using Ye-inspired names after receiving a cease-and-desist demand from the rapper. They are now named after celebrities like Kurt Cobain and Prince and Jay-Z.

The restaurant is located in Ivanhoe, the Melbourne suburb where Ye’s wife Bianca Censori was raised.