Ava Max Opens Up About Haters, Her Canadian Ex

Ava Max says her haters are not going to stop her from being herself and making the music she wants to make.

“The comments online have been kind of mean,” she admitted to Nylon. “[But] this music is helping so many people, I can never stop. No matter how many haters there are out there, or people who want to bring you down.”

The 29-year-old pop star also addressed the people who compare her to Lady Gaga, “which,” she said, “is huuuh-larious.”

Max said: “Who doesn't love Gaga?! I can't help that I look like this. I was born the way I was born too! I can’t help that I’m 5-foot-2 as well. Like what do they want me to do, dye my hair black?! I did that, and then they started comparing me to Dua! You can’t win.”

Max’s new album Diamonds & Dancefloors was co-written and co-produced by Canada’s Henry “Cirkut” Walter, whom she met in 2014 after moving to Los Angeles (she was born Amanda Ava Koçi in Milwaukee).

“Um… we actually started dating,” she said. “This is the first time I talked about it, actually. But I think it’s OK, because it’s been long enough.”

The two remain friends and Max said she is learning how to date again. “It’s hard to meet people out ‘cause then they ask what I do. I started joking like, ‘I’m an interior designer.’

“I work 24/7. I’m always on my phone. My life is through my phone to contact my fans. I’ve had guys in the past throw my phone, like, ‘Get off your phone!’ I just want to meet someone who gets it.”