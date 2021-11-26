Avril Lavigne Announces Cross-Canada Tour

Avril Lavigne announced on Friday she is heading out on a cross-Canada tour next spring with boyfriend Mod Sun and Toronto-raised singer grandson.

The Bite Me Canada Tour kicks off on May 3 in Moncton and ends on May 25 in Victoria. Additional dates are expected to be announced.

It is the first time Lavigne has done a headline tour of Canada since 2011’s Black Star Tour, which hit up 16 cities. (Lavigne included Toronto on her 2019 Head Above Water tour.)

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

grandson will not be at the Quebec City or Ottawa shows.

The tour announcement comes a couple of weeks after the 37-year-old Canadian singer released “Bite Me,” the first release since signing with Travis Barker’s label DTA Records.

"It’s an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you,” Lavigne explained, in a release.

Bite Me Canada Tour

5/3 – Avenir Centre – Moncton, NB

5/4 – Scotiabank Centre – Halifax, NS

5/6 – Videotron Centre – Quebec City, QC

5/7 – Place Bell – Laval, QC

5/9 – TD Place Arena – Ottawa, ON

5/10 – Budweiser Gardens – London, ON

5/12 – Caesars Windsor – Windsor, ON

5/13 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON

5/17 – Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, MB

5/18 – SaskTel Centre – Saskatoon, SK

5/19 – Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB

5/21 & 5/22 - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Calgary, AB

5/24 – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – Vancouver, BC

5/25 – Save-On Foods Memorial Centre – Victoria, BC