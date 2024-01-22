Avril Lavigne Announces Dates For Her 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Avril Lavigne is set to hit the road this spring throughout the summer.

Fresh from receiving her induction into Canada's Walk of Fame last month, the pop-punk princess will be heading out on tour in May for a special Greatest Hits tour.

Coming along for the ride on select dates are long-time friends Simple Plan and All Time Low, as well as some new friends in Royal & The Serpent and Girlfriends.

The tour begins at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC on May 22, with five more Canadian dates on the docket:

8/14 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

8/16 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

8/17 - St-Jean-Sur-Le-Richelieu, QC @ Festival International de Montgolfières

9/14 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

9/16 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Lavigne posted the announcement on socials, adding, "Tour dates for 2024 baby! I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests? And of course all of my friends are joining me!!! This is gonna be too much stupid fun celebrating my career with my friends and fans. Who’s coming???? What songs do you want to hear???"

She also explained why she chose the support acts joining her:



• @simpleplan - They toured with me on my very first tour, so its only fitting we are doing it again!



• @alltimelow - My boys! We’ve been friends for a while now and have talked about trying to tour together for years, so glad we finally get to do it for real!



• @royalandtheserpent and @girlfriends - two of my favorite artists that I can’t wait to bring out with me.



Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 26) at 10:00AM local. Fans that follow Lavigne on TikTok or sign up for her email list get first access to tickets.