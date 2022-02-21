Avril Lavigne Approves Of K-Pop Star's 'Sk8er Boi' Cover

Canada’s Avril Lavigne has put her stamp of approval on a cover of her 2002 hit “Sk8er Boi” by K-pop star HueningKai.

“Amazing cover!,” Lavigne tweeted along with a link to the song.

HueningKai, a member of Tomorrow x Together, shared his version of “Sk8er Boi” on the weekend. “Hope you like my cover!! You are an icon,” the 19-year-old told Lavigne, 37.

Last year, HueningKai released a cover of 5 Seconds of Summer’s 2018 track “Youngblood.”

Lavigne has said she is turning “Sk8er Boi,” which she co-wrote with Scott Spock, Lauren Christy and Graham Edwards, into a feature film.

Check out HueningKai's cover below: