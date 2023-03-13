Avril Lavigne Confronts Topless Protester At JUNO Awards

Avril Lavigne had some choice words on Monday night for a topless woman who crashed the JUNO Awards stage.

“Get the f**k off,” Lavigne said. “Get the f**k off, b***h.”

The singer was introducing a performance by AP Dhillon when the woman, later identified as Casey Hatherly (who uses the name Ever) emerged from the crowd, removed her top and walked up the steps onto the stage. Various messages were handwritten on her body, including "Stop Logging Old Growth Now," "Land Back" and “Save the Green Belt."

Lavigne continued to read the teleprompter while cameras tried to keep Hatherly out of frame. She finally turned around to confront the woman and – according to one camera angle – made contact with Hatherly's breasts.

JUNOs host Simu Liu commended Lavigne for “handling that topless lady like a champion" and, at the end of the show, said "sorry for the boobs."

Questions are being asked about why it took security personnel roughly 30 seconds to intervene.

The JUNO Awards took place inside Rogers Place in Edmonton. On Tuesday, Edmonton Police said Hatherly, 37, has been charged with mischief in connection with the incident.