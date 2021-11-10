Avril Lavigne Debuts 'Bite Me'

As she promised last week, Avril Lavigne has released a new song – her first since 2019.

On “Bite Me,” the 37-year-old Canadian singer sings: "Say what you want to say / You lied and I got played / You threw it all away / And now it’s over."

Lavigne explained, in a release: "It’s an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you."

"Bite Me" marks Lavigne's debut on Travis Barker’s label DTA Records. The Blink-182 drummer co-produced the single with John Feldmann and Mod Sun. The forthcoming music video was directed by Hannah Lux.

Lavigne collaborated with Mod Sun on “Flames” this year and is featured with Barker on “Grow” by Willow.

She will soon announce dates for a world tour in 2022.