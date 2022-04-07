Avril Lavigne Engaged To Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne is giving marriage another shot.

The 37-year-old Canadian singer confirmed Thursday that she is engaged to musician Mod Sun (aka Derek Smith).

“Oui! Je t'aime pour toujours,” Lavigne wrote in an Instagram post. (Translation: “Yes! I love you forever.”)

Smith popped the question on March 27 in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Lavigne, who was born in Belleville, Ont., has had French citizenship since 2011. She tied the knot with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger in France on Canada Day in 2013. She was previously married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010.

Smith, 35, had a wedding ceremony with Bella Thorne in 2018 but the two were not legally married.

Lavigne and Smith met while working together on her latest album Love Sux. On an episode of Ellen last November, Lavigne said the album was inspired by previous relationships. “It was sort of reflecting back at my life in love,” she explained. "I haven’t had the best luck. But, sort of poking fun at it.”

On his Instagram on Thursday, Mod Sun shared: “The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You're too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath…I said 'will you marry me?' + she said 'yes'. I love you Avril.”

The newly bethrothed couple will head out on a cross-Canada tour beginning May 3 in Moncton.