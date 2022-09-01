Avril Lavigne 'Grateful' To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Avril Lavigne said Wednesday she was proud and honoured to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“This is so crazy. I’m so grateful,” the Ontario native said after an introduction by her friend Machine Gun Kelly. “This is probably one of the coolest days of my life.”

Lavigne, 37, reflected on visiting the popular tourist attraction as a young teen after dropping out of high school.

“I can remember seeing these legendary names and I could never have imagined that mine could be here,” she said, while wearing the same "Skateboarding Is Not A Crime" sweatshirt she wore on that day.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

“I hope that the next 16-year-old from their small town who comes to Hollywood one day full of hopes and dreams sees this star and thinks to themself, ‘Oh my god my name could be there one day too.’ Because it can.

“Follow your dreams, live your passion, express yourself, be real, work hard, keep your head up, believe in yourself.”

Lavigne thanked a long list of family members, friends and collaborators.

“You have all brought so much light into my life,” she said, before praising her fans. “Thank you for sticking with me for 20 years.

“I can’t wait for the next 20, bitches! Let’s go!”

Lavigne was one of eight music acts announced last summer who would be added to the Walk of Fame.

Inductees are chosen from submissions approved by the nominees or their reps. The honouree must agree to attend an unveiling ceremony within two years – typically timed to coincide with promotion of a new project. (In Lavigne’s case, it’s the 20th anniversary of her debut album). A $50,000 USD fee is required for installation and maintenance of the star.

Lavigne joins other Canadian music artists on the Hollywood Walk of Fame like Bryan Adams, Michael Bublé, Céline Dion, Shania Twain, David Foster and Paul Anka.

Lavigne has not yet been inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame.