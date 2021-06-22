Avril Lavigne Makes TikTok Debut With Ultimate Sk8er Boi

It’s the collaboration nearly 20 years in the making.

Avril Lavigne made her TikTok debut on Monday with a clip that features skateboarding icon Tony Hawk.

It starts with the 36-year-old Canadian singer lip-syncing part of her 2002 hit “Sk8er Boi” and ends with Hawk, 53, showing off his moves on the halfpipe.

Lavigne’s first TikTok post racked up millions of views within hours and she gained hundreds of thousands of followers.

On Instagram, Lavigne shared a set of behind-the-scenes photos with Hawk.