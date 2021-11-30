Avril Lavigne On Mod Sun Romance: 'I'm In A Good Place'

Has Avril Lavigne found her forever?

“I’m in a good place in my life right now,” the 37-year-old Canadian singer said on an episode of Ellen that aired Tuesday.

Lavigne said her romance with musician Mod Sun was sparked while they worked on her forthcoming sixth studio album.

“During the process of [making] this album, I actually fell in love,” she said.

In January, Mod Sun released “Flames,” a collaboration with Lavigne. The 34-year-old, whose real name is Derek Smith, will be one of her opening acts on a cross-Canada tour next year.

In a Sept. 9 Instagram post, Lavigne referred to Mod Sun as “my love” and, in an Instagram post celebrating Lavigne’s birthday in September, he described her as “my soulmate, the love of my life, my favourite person in the world… My angel.”

On Ellen, Lavigne said her new single “Bite Me” is a lighthearted track about “not giving a guy a second chance who doesn’t deserve it [and] having self worth and self respect.”

She said the new album – her first since 2019’s Head Above Water – was inspired by previous relationships. “It was sort of reflecting back at my life in love,” explained Lavigne. "I haven’t had the best luck. But, sort of poking fun at it.”

Lavigne said she had a lot of time during the lockdown to reflect upon her “past love experience.”

She was married to Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015 and to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010. Lavigne also had a two-year relationship with Brody Jenner and dated billionaire Phillip Sarofim and artist Pete Jonas.