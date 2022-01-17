Avril Lavigne Performs Surprise Set At iHeartRadio ALTer EGO

One of the highlights of Saturday’s iHeartRadio ALTer EGO – a show that included acts like twenty one pilots, Imagine Dragons, Coldplay, Kings of Leon and Måneskin – was a surprise appearance by Canada’s Avril Lavigne.

The crowd inside The Forum in Los Angeles cheered when the singer’s name was announced and she came out on stage to kick off her set with the 2007 hit “Girlfriend.”

“I’m really excited to be here tonight,” Lavigne said. “Thank you to iHeart for having me as a surprise guest.”

Next up was a performance of “Bite Me,” the first single from her forthcoming album Love Sux, which is set to drop Feb. 25.

Lavigne then went back in time for “My Happy Ending” from her 2004 sophomore studio album Under My Skin – on which she played guitar – and then closed with her early smash “Sk8er Boi.”

The 37-year-old Ontario native finished her set with some high kicks and a cartwheel before dashing off the stage.

Last Thursday, Lavigne revealed details of Love Sux, an album she will support with a cross-Canada tour that is scheduled to kick off on May 3 in Moncton.