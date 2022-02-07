Avril Lavigne Postpones 1st Leg Of 'Bite Me' Tour

Avril Lavigne told fans on Monday she is postponing the first leg of her Bite Me Tour due to COVID-19.

Calling it a “difficult decision,” the Canadian singer has pushed 19 shows in 17 cities in Europe and the UK to early 2023.

“Due to the on-going issues surrounding the pandemic, there are a series of travel and venue restrictions from country to country that have made the tour not possible to happen,” she said, in a statement shared on social media. “It’s not an easy decision, but it’s one that will help ensure that we are able to play every single date of the tour, put on the best show possible at full capacity, and operate in a safe environment.

“It really breaks my heart to have to do this, but I know it will be worth the wait.”

Lavigne was scheduled to kick off the tour in Amsterdam on Feb. 26.

The singer is set to start a 14-city cross-Canada tour on May 3 in Moncton.