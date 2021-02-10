Avril Lavigne Promises New Album This Summer

Canada’s Avril Lavigne has confirmed that the wait for her next album is almost over.

The 36-year-old singer replied to a comment from 22-year-old fan Leonel Aimar about her seventh studio album with: “It’s done! Music coming soon. For sure summer.”

Lavigne’s new album will be a follow-up to 2019’s Head Above Water.

In December, producer John Feldmann told Wall of Sound he was working with the 36-year-old singer on her next album and bringing out her pop-punk roots. “I love making this album, I love her and I’m having the best time,” he said.

Last month, Lavigne was featured on the Mod Sun single “Flames," which Feldmann co-wrote and produced.