Avril Lavigne Receiving Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Canada’s Avril Lavigne will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it was announced Thursday.

The 36-year-old Ontario native is one of eight music acts whose names will be added to the famous tourist attraction. Also receiving stars are Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti, DJ Khaled, Martha Reeves and Los Huracanes Del Norte. Rapper Nipsey Hussle will be honoured posthumously.

Hollywood Walk of Fame inductees are chosen by a panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce from hundreds of submissions approved by the nominees or their reps. The honouree must agree to attend an unveiling ceremony within two years – typically timed to coincide with promotion of a new project. A $50,000 USD fee is required for installation and maintenance of the honouree’s star.

Lavigne will join other Canadian music artists on the Hollywood Walk of Fame like Bryan Adams, Michael Bublé, Céline Dion, Shania Twain, David Foster and Paul Anka.

Lavigne has not yet been inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame.