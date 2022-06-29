Avril Lavigne Recreates 'Let Go' Cover Photo

Avril Lavigne on Tuesday marked the 20th anniversary of her debut album Let Go by recreating the cover photo.

The 37-year-old Canadian singer returned to Broadway at Canal St. in New York City to stand in the same spot.

Lavigne posted a clip on TikTok captioned “20 years later…” and backed by “I’m Just a Kid” by Canadian band Simple Plan.

Simple Plan’s song, which is typically used by TikTok’ers recreating childhood photos, was part of the band’s debut album No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls, which came out only four months before Lavigne’s Let Go.

“This is amazing! Happy 20th Anniversary!” read a comment from Simple Plan.

Let Go, released on June 4, 2002, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and was named Album of the Year and Pop Album of the Year at the JUNO Awards. It was certified Diamond – representing sales of 1 million copies – in Canada.

Lavigne was in NYC to kick off a 19-city run as warm-up act on Machine Gun Kelly’s tour. She also joined MGK on stage at Madison Square Garden for their collaboration “Bois Lie.”