Avril Lavigne Reveals New Album Details, Shares New Song

Avril Lavigne has announced details of her forthcoming seventh studio album and has given fans another taste of what they can expect.

Love Sux, the first collection of new music from the 37-year-old Canadian singer since 2019’s Head Above Water, will drop on Feb. 25. It marks Lavigne’s debut on Travis Barker’s label DTA.

Produced by John Feldmann and Lavigne’s beau Mod Sun, the album includes 12 tracks, including previously announced collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear as well as one with blink-182’s Mark Hoppus.

Lavigne previewed the album last November with “Bite Me” and on Friday released “Love It When You Hate Me.”

Appearing on a November episode of Ellen, Lavigne said her new album was inspired by past relationships. “It was sort of reflecting back at my life in love,” she explained. "I haven’t had the best luck. But, sort of poking fun at it.”

Lavigne said she had a lot of time during the lockdown to reflect upon her “past love experience.”

She was married to Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015 and to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010. Lavigne also had a two-year relationship with Brody Jenner and dated billionaire Phillip Sarofim and artist Pete Jonas.

Lavigne will support Love Sux with a cross-Canada tour that is scheduled to kick off on May 3 in Moncton.

Love Sux Track List

1. Cannonball

2. Bois Lie (ft. Machine Gun Kelly)

3. Bite Me

4. Love It When You Hate Me (ft. blackbear)

5. Love Sux

6. Kiss Me Like the World is Ending

7. Avalanche

8. Déjà Vu

9. F.U

10. All I Wanted (ft. Mark Hoppus)

11. Dare to Love Me

12. Break of a Heartache