Avril Lavigne Says Kelly Clarkson 'Slayed' Her Song 'Breakaway'

Avril Lavigne has said Kelly Clarkson “did an amazing job” with her song “Breakaway.”

Lavigne wrote the song with fellow Canadian Matthew Gerrard as well as Bridget Benenate for her 2002 debut album Let Go – but it didn’t make the cut.

“I was leaving my small town, went to the city, I took a chance, I took a leap of faith on my career – it was like, a very scary thing,” Lavigne recalled, in a video posted on the Instagram account of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Leaving my world behind and taking a chance, was what this song was written about.”

“Breakaway” was then recorded by Clarkson for the 2004 soundtrack to The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement and became a hit.

“She slayed,” Lavigne said. “She did an incredible job with it.”

The success of “Breakaway” as a single led Clarkson to make it the title track of her second studio album and the name of her 2005 tour.