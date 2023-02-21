Avril Lavigne Splits From Fiancé Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne has called off her engagement to Mod Sun after 11 months.

Both TMZ and People reported that the pair have also split up, citing unnamed sources.

A rep for Lavigne confirmed the reports to E! News but rep for Mod Sun told TMZ: “They were together and engaged as of 3 days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that's news to him.”

Mod Sun is currently on his God Save the Teen Tour, which stops in Vancouver on Thursday followed by Edmonton on Saturday and then Toronto on March 10 and Montreal on March 12.

The couple were last photographed together at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.

Speculation about the status of their relationship was sparked by photos of Lavigne hugging Tyga and getting into the same car as the rapper after dinner Sunday night with a group of people. The two are reportedly nothing more than close friends.

Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, popped the question last March in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. “The day we met I knew you were the one,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Together forever til our days are done.”

It would have been the third marriage for Lavigne, 38, and the first for Smith, 35. (He had a wedding ceremony in 2018 with Bella Thorne but the two were not legally married.) Lavigne, who was born in Belleville, Ont., tied the knot with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger in France on Canada Day in 2013 and was married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010.

She and Smith started dating while working together on her album Love Sux. On a 2021 episode of Ellen, Lavigne said the album was inspired by previous relationships. “It was sort of reflecting back at my life in love,” she explained. "I haven’t had the best luck. But, sort of poking fun at it.”